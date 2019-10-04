INTERSTATE 29 COMPLETELY OPEN AGAIN THROUGH IOWA

Interstate 29 has re-opened between exit 61 near Crescent and exit 71 near Loveland.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says I-29 is now open in both directions throughout Iowa, however motorists may encounter occasional lane closures.

Exit 66 at Honey Creek will remain closed due to flooding.

The D-O-T says roadways may close quickly in the area due to high waters.

Flood-related closures remain on Iowa 275 and Iowa 333 near Hamburg.

Travelers are urged to check www.511ia.org for the most recent closure information.

PHOTO BY IDOT TRAFFIC CAMERA NORTH OF EXIT 66