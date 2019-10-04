FIRE PREVENTION WEEK BEGINS SUNDAY WITH STATION OPEN HOUSES

National Fire Prevention Week begins Sunday and Sioux City Fire Rescue will be holding several activities.
Fire Marshall Mark Aesoph says there is a special theme for the week:
He says you should draw a map of your home, marking exits from each room and a path to the outside, and then practice your home fire drill twice a year:
An open house will be held Sunday at each Sioux City Fire Station with a free lunch and firefighters and citizen’s academy members giving tours and demonstrations.
Aesoph says you may also sign up for a SAFE Home Program:
Sunday’s open houses run from 1p until 4pm.
Fire Station 1
315 9th St.
Fire Station 3
2630 3rd St.
Fire Station 4
3109 Dearborn Blvd.
Hands On Fire Extinguisher Training
Fire Station 5
4729 Southern Hills Drive
Fire Station 6
4203 Morningside Ave.
Fire Station 7
3252 Floyd Blvd.
Fire Station 8
3829 W. 19th St.