EPA ANNOUNCES ETHANOL REFINERY WAIVER DEAL

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler released details Friday of the Trump administration’s agreement on how much ethanol will be blended with gasoline.

Wheeler says the agreement for what’s know as the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) will address concerns about blending exceptions given small oil refineries.

OC………….this certainty :18

Around 30 ethanol and biodiesel plants nationwide have either temporarily or permanently shut down in recent weeks — including four plants in Iowa — because of the uncertainty caused by the waivers. Wheeler says this plan should help them.

OC……….corn ethanol” :17

Iowa’s elected officials harshly criticized Wheeler following the granting of the refinery waivers.

They are responding positively to today’s announcement.