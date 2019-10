ART CENTER & LIBRARY TEAM UP FOR SEUSS STORYTIME

Sioux City’s Public Library and Art Center are teaming up for a special family storytime Saturday.

Library Youth Services Manager Adrienne Dunn says the Art Center will host the art-themed storytime featuring Dr. Seuss’s newest book, “Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum”:

The event is free and begins at 11:00am Saturday at the Art Center located at 225 Nebraska Street.