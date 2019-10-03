NEBRASKA HAS SHARPEST LOOKING STATE PATROL CRUISER

Nebraska State Troopers drive the best looking patrol cars in the country.

That’s according to the American Association of State Troopers who presented the award for its “Best Looking Cruiser” contest to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The NSP won the national contest earlier this year based on the votes of law enforcement supporters throughout the United States.

The NSP photo featured the cruiser of Trooper Clint Zost, parked near Highway 75 in southeast Nebraska as a tornado touched down in a field nearby.

“If you look at the photo, everybody thought that that tornado was photoshopped, but it’s what troopers do every day. He was out doing his job,” said John Bagnardi, of the American Association of State Troopers. “

The pictured was viewed 90,000 times per day on their website.