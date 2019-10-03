HALFTIME INTERVIEW: Anthony Curtis of Las Vegas Advisor

Here’s my Davenport Cleaners Halftime interview with Anthony Curtis, the founder of Las Vegas Advisor and Huntington Press. Lately, Anthony has been helping Jim McIngvale, the owner of Houston’s Gallery Furniture and known as “Mattress Mack”, place futures bets at casinos throughout the world. As a promotion, McIngvale offered refunds to his customers if the Houston Astros win the World Series in 2019. Now, as post-season baseball gets underway, the Astros are favored to win it all. To cover his potential liability in such an event, McIngvale is laying down action at casinos all over to cover his potential loss.

Anthony and I talked a lot about Las Vegas, sports gambling, and how he has worked with Mattress Mack during the last few weeks.

Enjoy!