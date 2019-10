DRIVER RUNS INTO STULTZ PLUMBING BUILDING

ONE PERSON WAS ARRESTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING AFTER DRIVING INTO THE STULTZ PLUMBING BUILDING.

SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE CALLED TO THE 100 BLOCK OF WEST 3RD STREET AT 1:48 FOR A TRAFFIC ACCIDENT.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE DRIVER WAS UNDER THE INFLUENCE. NO ONE WAS INJURED IN THE CRASH.

THE AMOUNT OF DAMAGE TO THE BUILDING IS UNKNOWN AT THIS TIME.