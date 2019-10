VOLUNTEERS HELP OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED IN HEALTHY IOWA INITIATIVE

RAINY WEATHER DIDN’T STOP RESIDENTS AND CLIENTS OF OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED FROM TAKING PART IN THE IOWA HEALTHIEST STATE INITIATIVE ON WEDNESDAY.

BROOKE HINDMAN, OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST AT O.U., SAYS THEY MOVED EVERYONE INTO THEIR GYM FOR THEIR 30 MINUTE WALK:

OC………ABLE TO PARTICIPATE. :17

OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED SERVES AROUND 40 PEOPLE RECOVERING FROM BRAIN OR SPINAL CORD INJURIES.

COORDINATOR SUSAN VONDRAK SAYS THE AGENCY ALSO HAD SEVERAL VOLUNTEERS FROM LOCAL SCHOOLS HELPING WITH THE WALK AND OTHER DUTIES OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS:

OC………DIFFERENT AREAS. :23

VONDRAK SAYS THE INTERACTION BETWEEN THEIR CLIENTS AND THE VOLUNTEERS ALSO HELPS IN THE RECOVERY PROCESS:

OC………IN THE WORLD. :22

STUDENTS FROM BISHOP HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL WILL VOLUNTEER AT OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED ON THURSDAY.