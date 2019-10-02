REYNOLDS HOPEFUL FOR FEDERAL RELIEF ON REFINERY WAIVERS

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has yet to see a document outlining how the Trump Administration may address farmers’ fury over ethanol waivers granted to oil refineries.

President Trump is expected to sign-off on the deal Friday and make the details public next week.

Reynolds was in the Oval Office a month ago, arguing for a policy that will increase federal biofuel production and blending requirements.

The oil industry has been pressing for concessions that would alter what Reynolds and others discussed with Trump.

If that agreement is what materializes, Reynolds has invited Trump to Iowa to make the announcement.

Reynolds suggests the president’s chief economic advisor, Larry Kudlow, is leading the biofuels negotiations.

Earlier this week, Reuters reported the impeachment inquiry in the U.S. House was diverting White House attention from negotiations over biofuels.