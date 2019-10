MORNING COFFEE, COPS & CONVERSATION AT LOCAL MCDONALD’S

MCDONALD’S CUSTOMERS IN THE METRO AREA RECEIVED A FREE CUP OF COFFEE AND CONVERSATION WITH SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICERS WEDNESDAY MORNING.

SGT. JASON ALLEN SAYS IT WAS PART OF THE ANNUAL “COFFEE WITH A COP” NEIGHBORHOOD POLICING EFFORT:

SGT. ALLEN MET SEVERAL OUT OF TOWN VISITORS WHO STOPPED FOR BREAKFAST AT THE SINGING HILLS MCDONALD’S NEAR I-29 WHILE PASSING THROUGH TOWN:

COFFEE WITH A COP IS PART OF THE DEPARTMENT’S OUTREACH EFFORTS TO HELP IMPROVE COMMUNITY RELATIONS BETWEEN POLICE AND RESIDENTS IN AN INFORMAL ENVIRONMENT.