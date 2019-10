SIOUXLAND CHAMBER RETURNS TO PIERCE STREET

THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE HAS MOVED BACK INTO ITS NEWLY REMODELED OFFICES AT 101 PIERCE STREET.

CHAMBER PRESIDENT CHRIS MCGOWAN SAYS THE BUILDING NOW HAS A FRESH MODERN LOOK:

HE SAYS FORMER CHAMBER BOARD CHAIRMAN LANCE MORGAN SPURRED THE UPGRADE TO THE BUILDING, SAYING IT NEEDED IMPROVEMENTS:

MCGOWAN SAYS THE TECHNOLOGY TO THE BUILDING HAS ALSO BEEN UPGRADED:

THE CHAMBER HELD AN OPEN HOUSE AND RIBBON CUTTING TUESDAY TO CELEBRATE THEIR MOVE BACK TO PIERCE STREET.

THE CHAMBER HAD BEEN OPERATING OUT OF THE PIONEER BANK BUILDING AT 7TH AND PIERCE UNTIL THEIR REMODELING WAS COMPLETED.