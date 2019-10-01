PAMELA PAUL – HOW TO RAISE A READER: Fostering a Lifelong Love of Books, from Birth to Teens

Co-Author: Pamela Paul (with Maria Russo)

Book: HOW TO RAISE A READER: Fostering a Lifelong Love of Books, from Birth to Teens

Publishing: Workman Publishing Company (September 3, 2019)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

An indispensable guide to welcoming children—from babies to teens—to a lifelong love of reading, written by Pamela Paul and Maria Russo, editors of The New York Times Book Review.

Do you remember your first visit to where the wild things are? How about curling up for hours on end to discover the secret of the Sorcerer’s Stone? Combining clear, practical advice with inspiration, wisdom, tips, and curated reading lists, How to Raise a Reader shows you how to instill the joy and time-stopping pleasure of reading.

Divided into four sections, from baby through teen, and each illustrated by a different artist, this book offers something useful on every page, whether it’s how to develop rituals around reading or build a family library, or ways to engage a reluctant reader. A fifth section, “More Books to Love: By Theme and Reading Level,” is chockful of expert recommendations. Throughout, the authors debunk common myths, assuage parental fears, and deliver invaluable lessons in a positive and easy-to-act-on way.