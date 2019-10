JUVENILE RUNAWAYS CAUGHT AFTER PURSUIT OF CAR REPORTED AS STOLEN

A JUVENILE RUNAWAY IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES AFTER A SHORT PURSUIT THROUGH PART OF DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY TUESDAY MORNING.

A WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTY SPOTTED A CAR THAT HAD BEEN REPORTED AS STOLEN AND ATTEMPTED A TRAFFIC STOP NEAR 9TH AND PIERCE STREETS AROUND 8:20.

THE CAR DROVE OFF AND EVENTUALLY STRUCK A SECOND VEHICLE, CAUSING SUBSTANTIAL DAMAGE ON WESLEY PARKWAY NEAR BLUFF STREET.

THE TWO JUVENILES IN THE CAR WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AND WERE DETERMINED TO BE RUNAWAYS FROM A LOCAL FACILITY.

THE DRIVER WAS TAKEN TO JUVENILE DETENTION.

NAMES OF THOSE INVOLVED HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.

