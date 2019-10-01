GILL SAYS JUDGE’S VOTING I.D. RULING SHOULDN’T HAVE MAJOR IMPACT ON LOCAL ELECTIONS

GILL SAYS JUDGE’S VOTING I.D. RULING SHOULDN’T HAVE MAJOR IMPACT ON LOCAL...

An Iowa judge has struck down large portions of a 2017 voting reform law, declaring much of it unconstitutional.

The law requires voters to show certain forms of identification when voting, requires voters to provide an identification number on absentee ballot applications and allows county auditors to reject ballots if they believe signatures don’t match a voter signature on record.

Judge Joseph Seidlin’s ruling says the state may require a voter ID but election officials must issue a voter ID card to any voter who requests one.

Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill says that means voters will still have a show some form of official identification when they go to the polls:

Gill says voters participating in the upcoming city council primary should not have any problems:

The judge also reverses his earlier order that says Iowa Secretary of Paul Pate cannot require a voter ID number on absentee ballot applications, allowing this provision to stand.

Gill says that might cause an issue with the local election in November:

The ruling follows a lawsuit filed last year by the League of United Latin American Citizens of Iowa.