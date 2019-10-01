ASSAULT VICTIM FOUND NEAR HINTON

Authorities in Plymouth and Woodbury Counties are investigating an assault and possible kidnapping that took place Monday afternoon.

The Plymouth County Sheriff says a female assault victim was found around 4:15pm near the intersection of C60 and Granite Ave, about 6 miles west of Hinton.

She was treated on the scene by Hinton Ambulance and then taken to a Sioux City hospital.

Deputies developed information that the female had been assaulted in Sioux City and then driven to C60 and Granite Avenue and dropped off.

A passing motorist found the female and contacted authorities.

Plymouth County deputies contacted Sioux City Police Department and at this point the case remains under investigation.