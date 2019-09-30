WEEKEND FALSE ALERTS SENT TO PLYMOUTH COUNTY RESIDENTS

Over the weekend the company behind the wireless alert system for Plymouth and other Iowa counties issued false warnings.

Plymouth County Emergency Management Services Director, Duane Walhoff says many people received a text message, or email that said Plymouth County had a “Fire Warning,” followed up by a “Blizzard Warning.”

OC…….was not deactivated. ;18

Walhoff says the weather conditions over the weekend were favorable, and would not warrant such warning alerts.

He received numerous phone calls inquiring about the false warning alerts.

OC………radio stations. :14

Walhoff says multiple Iowa counties received the false alerts Saturday including as many as 4000 Plymouth County residents.

He says the problem has now been resolved.