UPMEYER TO RETIRE FROM IOWA HOUSE

Iowa House Speaker Linda Upmeyer says she will not seek re-election in 2020 and plans to resign as Speaker of the Iowa House later this year.

The Clear Lake Republican released a statement saying she has made the decision that it is time to step away from the Legislature to spend more time with her husband, kids, and grandkids.

Upmeyer has served in the Iowa House for 17 years.

In 2015, she was chosen to serve as Speaker of the House, the first woman in Iowa history to hold the position.

Her father, Del Stromer, served as Speaker of the House in the 1980s, and the two are believed to be the first father-daughter pair to both hold the title of Speaker.

Upmeyer was also the first woman in Iowa history to be elected House Majority Leader in 2010 and previously served as Chairwoman of the Human Resources Committee and House Minority Whip.