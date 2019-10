SECOND ANNUAL BIG GIVE BEGINS AT MIDNIGHT

THE SECOND ANNUAL SIOUXLAND BIG GIVE TAKES PLACE TUESDAY, AND BEGINS AT THE STROKE OF MIDNIGHT.

OUTGOING SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY FOUNDATION EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR REBECCA KROHN SAYS YOU MAY GIVE A DONATION OF $10 DOLLARS OR MORE ONLINE TO ONE OR MORE LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS:

DONATIONS MAY BE MADE ONLINE AT SIOUXLAND BIG GIVE.ORG.

KATIE ROBERTS, WHO TAKES OVER AS FOUNDATION DIRECTOR TODAY, SAYS YOU MAY ALSO STOP AT FOUR SIOUXLAND HY-VEE STORES TO DONATE IN PERSON IF YOU WISH:

LAST YEAR $104-THOUSAND WAS RAISED, AND THE FOUNDATION HOPES TO EXCEED THAT THIS YEAR.

KSCJ’S OPEN LINE WILL BROADCAST FROM THE HAMILTON BOULEVARD HY-VEE AS PART OF THE BIG GIVE EFFORT.