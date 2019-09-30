ORANGE CITY TULIP FESTIVAL TO CELEBRATE DUAL ANNIVERSARIES

2020 will be a big year for the Orange City Tulip Festival.

The event, set for May 14-16, will be Orange City’s 80th annual Tulip Festival.

Orange City will also be celebrating it’s 150th anniversary in 2020.

The festival’s steering committee has announced the theme for the 2020 tulip festival will connect both anniversaries as “Vibrant Together, Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow.”

Reese and Cristi Kelch, co-chairpersons of the steering committee, felt the theme captures the spirit of the community and honors the rich history of the festival, while looking forward to continuation of the annual Dutch celebration.