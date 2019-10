MICRONESIA ALLEGES ABUSE OF WORKERS AT LOCAL SEABOARD TRIUMPH PLANT

THE EMBASSY OF THE FEDERATED STATES OF MICRONESIA HAS FILED A COMPLAINT WITH THE U.S. GOVERNMENT ALLEGING ABUSE OF SEVERAL OF THEIR CITIZENS AT SIOUX CITY’S SEABOARD TRIUMPH PORK PROCESSING PLANT.

THE COMPLAINT STATES THAT DOZENS OF MICRONESIANS WORKING AT THE PLANT HAVE BEEN PHYSICALLY AND VERBALLY ABUSED BY OTHER EMPLOYEES, AND HAVE HAD THEIR PASSPORTS SEIZED BY THE COMPANY.

THE WORKERS ALSO ALLEGEDLY HAVE BEEN REQUIRED TO DO WORK DIFFERENT FROM DESCRIPTIONS PROVIDED BY RECRUITERS, HAVE BEEN REFUSED COPIES OF THEIR EMPLOYMENT CONTRACTS AND HAVE BEEN ISSUED FALSE SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBERS.

MICRONESIA’S COMPLAINT STATES THAT SEABOARD RECRUITERS HAVE TRAVELED THERE TO HIRE WORKERS TO COME TO SIOUX CITY AND WORK AT THE PLANT.

A STATEMENT FROM SEABOARD TRIUMPH OFFICIALS SAY THEY ARE AWARE OF THE ALLEGATIONS, AND THAT THE COMPANY IS COMPLIANT WITH ALL LAWS AND REGULATIONS DURING THE HIRING PROCESS AND REMAINS COMMITTED TO ENSURING A LEGALLY COMPLIANT WORK ENVIRONMENT FOR EACH MEMBER OF THEIR STAFF.