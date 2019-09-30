IOWA ANNOUNCES $289 MILLION DOLLAR BUDGET SURPLUS

The State of Iowa will end Fiscal Year 2019 with a big surplus in its General Fund.

Governor Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday that Iowa has a balance of $289.3 million dollars.

Reynolds says “Iowa’s fiscal health is strong, and it’s a reflection of a vibrant economy as well as our ability to live within our means.”

Iowa Republican Party Chairman Jeff Kaufmann says the $298 million budget surplus is more evidence that Iowa’s economy is stronger than ever thanks to the hard work of GOP leaders.

Fiscal Year 2019 closed on June 30th, but the accrual period officially ends on September 30th.

During this time, Iowa closes the books and pays out and receives outstanding obligations.

Last year’s budget surplus was $127 million dollars.