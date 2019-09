BIKE RIDER DIES IN RURAL WOODBURY COUNTY ACCIDENT

A WEBSTER CITY MAN WHO WAS RIDING HIS BIKE ON A RURAL WOODBURY COUNTY ROAD HAS DIED AFTER BEING STRUCK BY A VEHICLE EARLY SATURDAY MORNING.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 57-YEAR-OLD KENT HARFST WAS PEDALING ON COUNTY ROAD D-12 NEAR PIERSON WHEN A VEHICLE CAME UP BEHIND HIM AT THE CREST OF A HILL AND STRUCK HIM AROUND 6:35AM.

HARFST WAS TRANSPORTED BY HELICOPTER TO MERCY ONE WHERE HE WAS PRONOUNCE DEAD FROM HIS INJURIES.

THE DRIVER OF THE VEHICLE, 19-YEAR-OLD AARON ALBERT OF MONDAMIN, WAS NOT INJURED.

THE PATROL SAYS IT WAS DARK AT THE TIME OF THE ACCIDENT.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.