SIOUX CITY ART CENTER CELEBRATES NEW FEATURES

Some improvements have been made to the Sioux City Art Center, and Director Al Harris Fernandez says an open house will be held on Saturday to showcase the changes:

OC……….two new spaces. :13

There are also improvements to the Junior League Hands On Gallery for children.

Harris Fernandez says the improvements to the Art Center and the recently opened Gilchrist Learning Center were accomplished by a partnership between the city and private donors:

OC…….of the Art Center. :15

Following the open house, a public reception will be held in the Art Center’s Atrium from 5 – 7 pm to with remarks at 6 pm.