SEVERAL CANDIDATES EXPECTED AT HARRY HOPKINS DINNER

WOODBURY COUNTY DEMOCRATS SAY THEIR ANNUAL HARRY HOPKINS DINNER IS SOLD OUT.

THE EVENT IS TAKING PLACE SATURDAY AT THE ABU BEKR SHRINE TEMPLE ON NEBRASKA STREET.

PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES JOHN DELANEY, ANDREW YANG AND JOE SESTAK ARE SCHEDULED TO APPEAR ALONG WITH U.S. SENATE CANDIDATES MICHAEL FRANKEN, KIMBERLY GRAHAM AND TERESA GREENFIELD.

THE EVENT IS NAMED AFTER SIOUX CITY NATIVE SON HARRY HOPKINS, WHO SERVED AS THE U.S. SECRETARY OF COMMERCE AND WAS ALSO PRESIDENT FRANKLIN ROOSEVELT’S FOREIGN POLICY ADVISOR DURING WORLD WAR TWO.

DOORS OPEN AT 4:30PM WITH DINNER AT 5PM AND THE PROGRAM BEGINNING AT 6PM.