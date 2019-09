POLICE PINK PATCHES SALE SUPPORT CANCER SURVIVORS

THE WOMEN OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICER’S ASSOCIATION ARE TEAMING UP WITH THE FRIENDS OF THE DEPARTMENT FOR A PINK PATCH FUNDRAISING PROJECT TO BENEFIT A LOCAL CANCER SUPPORT GROUP.

SGT. JUDY KELLEN SAYS PINK VERSIONS OF THE POLICE DEPARTMENTS SHOULDER PATCH WILL BE SOLD FOR $10 DOLLARS:

OC…WOULD TAKE YOUR ORDER. ;17

THE T-SHIRTS COST FIFTEEN DOLLARS.

PATTY CONSIDINE FOUNDED THE NEW NON-PROFIT CALLED FOUNDATION 4 COURAGE:

OC………A CANCER SURVIVOR. :23

CONSIDINE IS HERSELF A STAGE THREE BREAST CANCER SURVIVOR WHO WORE CAPS AFTER LOSING HER HAIR DURING HER TREATMENTS:

OC…….THIS DIFFICULT TIME. :29

YOU MAY PURCHASE THE PINK PATCHES AT THE FRONT DESK OF POLICE HEADQUARTERS AT 601 DOUGLAS STREET.