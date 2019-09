KINGDOM OF RIVERSSANCE PREPARES FOR 16TH SEASON

RIVERSIDE PARK WILL SOON BE TRANSFORMED INTO A MEDIEVAL KINGDOM.

SPOKESMAN PHYL CLAEYS SAYS THE 16TH ANNUAL RIVERSSANCE FESTIVAL WILL TAKE PLACE NEXT WEEKEND, OCTOBER 5TH AND 6TH.

TRADITIONAL FAVORITES SUCH AS JOUSTING KNIGHTS IN ARMOUR AND A BIRDS OF PREY SHOW RETURN:

OC………BEAUTIFUL BIRDS OF PREY. ;22

THERE WILL BE A MULTITUDE OF PEOPLE IN TRADITIONAL COSTUMES PARTICIPATING IN THE KINGDOM:

OC……..TO ENTERTAIN YOU. :25

THERE’S A CHILDREN’S AREA WITH FUN AND GAMES AND CLAEYS SAYS THERE IS ALSO SOMETHING JUST FOR THE ADULTS TOO:

OC…………IT IS BAWDY. :23

DISCOUNTED TICKETS MAY BE PURCHASED IN ADVANCE AT FLEET FARM AND HY-VEE THROUGH WEDNESDAY, OTHERWISE THEY ARE AVAILABLE AT THE GATE.

IT’S THE FINAL RIVER-CADE EVENT OF THE SEASON AND ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5TH, THE FESTIVAL RUNS FROM 10AM UNTIL 8PM AND ON SUNDAY THE HOURS ARE 10AM UNTIL 5PM.