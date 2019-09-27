FIREFIGHTERS TRAIN FOR GRAIN BIN RESCUES

Siouxland farmers will soon be busy with this year’s harvest, and safety precautions are needed for most of those activities.

Le Mars firefighters just completed a training session for one particular farm related accident…..grain entrapment.

Fire Chief Dave Schipper says now is the time a grain bin accident is most likely to happen, and they want to be ready:

OC……….of those situations. ;21

When performing a grain entrapment rescue, firefighters use a series of panels that surround the victim in attempts to keep any additional grain from collapsing:

OC………..crushing them. :22

Schipper says when a victim is caught in a flowing grain entrapment accident, it is nearly impossible to pull that victim out, unless you have the proper equipment.

Le Mars Fire and Rescue conducted its grain rescue at Agri-Center of Le Mars with the help of a semi trailer filled with corn.