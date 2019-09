HAVE COFFEE WITH A COP NEXT WEEK AT MCDONALD’S

SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS CAN GET TO KNOW SOME OF THEIR LOCAL POLICE OVER A FREE CUP OF COFFEE NEXT WEEK.

SGT. JASON ALLEN SAYS POLICE WILL BE HOSTING “COFFEE WITH A COP” AT OUR SIOUX CITY MCDONALD’S LOCATIONS:

SGT. ALLEN SAYS THIS IS PART OF THE DEPARTMENT’S OUTREACH EFFORTS TO HELP IMPROVE COMMUNITY RELATIONS BETWEEN POLICE AND RESIDENTS IN AN INFORMAL ENVIRONMENT:

ALLEN SAYS PARENTS TAKING THEIR CHILDREN TO SCHOOL ARE ALSO WELCOME TO STOP BY AND OFFICERS WILL ALSO MAN THE DRIVE THROUGH LANES IF YOU DON’T HAVE MUCH TIME TO VISIT:

KSCJ’S OPEN LINE WILL BROADCAST FROM THE SUNNYBROOK MCDONALD’S NEXT WEDNESDAY MORNING FOR NATIONAL COFFEE WITH A COP DAY.