FARMERS COOP SOCIETY HELPS TEN AREA FIRE DEPARTMENTS

October is Fire Prevention Month and the Farmers Coop Society is supporting area firefighters by making ten $500 contributions to fire departments across their trade territory.

John McDaniel, CEO at Farmers Coop Society, says fire departments in Boyden, Ireton, Little Rock, Melvin, Sanborn, Sheldon, and Sioux Center, Iowa; along with Alcester and Worthing, South Dakota; and Fulda, Minnesota all received donations.

Those Fire Departments are made up of volunteers and the donations will be used to help with continued department training and equipment updates.

Farmers Coop Society, a member owned cooperative, has ten locations across Northwest Iowa, Southeast South Dakota, and Southwest Minnesota.