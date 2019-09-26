ETHANOL INDUSTRY OUT OF PATIENCE ON REFINERY WAIVERS

Ethanol industry leaders say there will be price, storage and political ramifications if President Trump fails act within the next two weeks — and force oil refineries to blend more ethanol into gasoline.

Kelly Nieuwenhuis is president of the board for the Siouxland Energy plant in Sioux Center that has temporarily shut down.

While his 42 workers are still being compensated, he says Trump’s “political future” in Iowa rides on addressing the ethanol waivers granted to oil refineries.

Nieuwenhuis says there are other ripple affects hurting area farmers from the plant shutdown:

Daryl Haack, a corn farmer in Primghar, says he and the other members of the Little Sioux Corn Processors board are “staunch Republicans” who are losing patience with Trump on this issue.

Haack says farmers understand and support the president’s use of tariffs with trade negotiations, but they “do not understand this give-away to the oil companies.”

The ethanol industry organized a telephone conference call to discuss what it called the “economic crisis” in corn country.