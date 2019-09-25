SIOUX CITY PARKING FINES TO RISE

Parking Fines in Sioux City are going to increase October 1st.

The City Council approved an increase for an overtime parking violation from $9 to $10 dollars.

The fine will increase to $15 in 30 days if the parking ticket is unpaid, and to $30 in 90 days if still unpaid.

Parking violations that are currently $30 will increase to $35.

Those violations will increase to $40 if not paid within 30 days and to $50 if not paid within 90 days.

Individual no parking signs will increase from $10 to $12 each.

Parking in a stall with a bagged meter will increase from $6 to $8 per day.

The city says the increases are necessary to provide revenue to service the debt for repairs to the parking ramps.

On-street parking meter costs will not increase.