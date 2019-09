KING SAYS ACTIVISTS HAVE TAKEN OVER U.S. HOUSE AGENDA

IOWA REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN STEVE KING SAYS DEMOCRATIC HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI’S DECISION TO BEGIN AN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY OF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IS STUNNING AND ASTONISHING.

KING SAYS IT SHOWS LEFT WING ACTIVISTS HAVE TAKEN OVER THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES AGENDA:

KING SAYS THE SIX HOUSE COMMITTEES TRYING TO FIND A BASIS TO IMPEACH THE PRESIDENT ARE DOING SO BECAUSE OF THE IMPENDING ELECTION NEXT YEAR:

KING SAYS THE DEMOCRATS TRYING TO IMPEACH TRUMP ARE THE ONES PUTTING THE CONSTITUTION AT RISK BY TRYING TO UNSEAT AN ELECTED PRESIDENT.