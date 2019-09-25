IOWA D-N-R INVESTIGATES SIOUX COUNTY WASTE SPILL

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources staff is investigating a manure spill northeast of Hawarden on Wednesday.

The DNR traced the spill to a broken manure application hose which released an unknown, but significant, amount of manure early Wednesday morning.

The manure flowed into an underground tile line, then into an unnamed stream moving several miles before entering Six Mile Creek, a tributary of the Big Sioux River.

Manure from the Van Voorst Dairy in Sioux Center was being land applied by Pro Pumping of Mitchell, S. D., when the hose broke.

The applicator shut down the pumps after discovering the break.

DNR staff did not see any fish in the stream.

They will monitor cleanup and consider appropriate enforcement action.