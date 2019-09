CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES TALK ISSUES AT DOWNTOWN FORUM

THE FIVE CANDIDATES COMPETING IN A PRIMARY FOR A SEAT ON THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY DISCUSSED ISSUES IN A FORUM AT THE PUBLIC LIBRARY WEDNESDAY.

INCUMBENT RHONDA CAPRON AND CHALLENGERS MICHAEL BAYALA, ROSARIO PEREZ, MICHAEL O’CONNOR AND JULIE SCHOENHERR TOOK QUESTIONS FROM A MODERATOR AND THE PUBLIC ON ISSUES FACING THE CITY.

CAPRON RESPONDED WHEN BAYALA SAID THE CITY NEEDED TO GET A BETTER HANDLE ON PROPERTY TAXES AND ALSO REVISE CITY CODES:

MICHAEL BAYALA SAYS IF WE’RE SPENDING MONEY TO ATTRACT NEW COMPANIES, WE SHOULD MAKE SURE THERE’S ADEQUATE HOUSING TO ATTRACT NEW WORKERS FOR THOSE COMPANIES:

JULIE SCHOENHERR SAYS SHE SEES PROGRESS WITH THE EFFORTS TO REHAB OLDER BUILDINGS INTO AFFORDABLE HOUSING:

ROSARIO PEREZ TALKED ABOUT CHALLENGES FACING LOWER INCOME RESIDENTS AND YOUNG PEOPLE IN THE CITY:

MICHAEL O’CONNOR SAYS HE IS CONCERNED ABOUT CRIME IN THE CITY AND DOESN’T THINK COMMUNITY POLICING EFFORTS ARE WORKING:

THE FORUM WAS SPONSORED AND BROADCAST BY LOCAL PUBLIC RADIO STATION KWIT.

Audio courtesy KWIT