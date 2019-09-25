ANOTHER PHONE SCAM TRIES TO GET MONEY FROM AREA RESIDENTS

Another phone scam has showed up on Siouxland phones.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office has been taking complaints of a phone scam where the caller identifies himself/herself as a Woodbury County Sheriff’s employee.

The caller tells the recipient of the call that they have failed to comply with a subpoena and would be subject to arrest if they did not pay a fine.

This is a scam and the call recipient should hang up immediately.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office does not conduct business in this manner or contact people by phone when a subpoena has not been complied with.

They also do not solicit money for failing to comply.