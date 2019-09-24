JACKSON RECOVERY & ROSECRANCE LAUNCH NEW NAME AFFILIATION

Sioux City’s Jackson Recovery Centers will now be known as Rosecrance Jackson Centers.

That’s the newest step in the affiliation between Jackson and the Rockford, Illinois based Rosecrance Health Network.

Rosecrance C-E-O Phil Eaton made the announcement at the Jackson Center on West 4th Street:

The two groups began talking about a partnership three and a half years ago to expand and improve behavioral health treatment throughout the Midwest.

Jackson C-E-O Kermit Dahlen says that became a reality in January when the affiliation was first announced:

Ellen Nichols chairs Jackson’s Board of Directors and her parents founded the Jackson Recovery Centers back in 1976:

The partnership officially started January 1st and affords the region an uninterrupted provision of substance abuse services delivered by Jackson Recovery Centers.