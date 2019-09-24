Briar Cliff 2020 Hall of Fame class

The Briar Cliff Athletic Department has announced the 2020 Hall of Fame induction class. The Chargers that will be enshrined are Teresa Kane, Angie Kristensen and Jake Shipley.

The three will officially be inducted on Saturday, January 18, 2020 during halftime of the men’s basketball game against Concordia. That contest is scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m.

Kane, a 1994 graduate, was a member of the women’s golf team at Briar Cliff and won an NAIA national championship in her senior season with the Blue and Gold. Her individual title led the Chargers to a 2nd-place finish at the NAIA Invitational at Two Rivers Golf Club in the first ever official NAIA national championship event in women’s golf. She took medalist honors after shooting a 74 on the final day and winning a two-hole playoff while being named an All-American.

Kristensen, a 1999 graduate, was a multi-sport athlete for the Chargers. She came to the Cliff with basketball as her main focus, but soon became an all-time great for the BC softball team. In 1999, she was named the District Player of the Year and a 2nd-Team All-American after collecting a school-record 76 hits with a batting average of .469. Her slugging % of .741 that season also ranks #1 all-time for the Cliff. Kristensen is the career leader in batting average (.403), on-base % (.442) and slugging % (.656) for Briar Cliff. On the basketball court, Kristensen also has the second most rebounds in a single season for the Blue and Gold with 308 in the 1996-97 season.

Shipley, a 2013 graduate, was a member of the men’s basketball team and was a two-time All-American. He received 1st Team accolades as a junior and made the Honorable Mention list as a senior. In his junior campaign, Shipley was named the GPAC Player of the Year. He made the All-GPAC 1st Team three times during his career. He finished with 1,485 points with the Chargers and 430 rebounds. Shipley returned to the team as an assistant coach for two years and helped the Blue and Gold reach the NAIA quarterfinals in both seasons.