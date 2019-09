2ND ANNUAL BIG GIVE SET FOR OCTOBER 1ST

THE SECOND ANNUAL SIOUXLAND BIG GIVE WILL BE HELD NEXT WEEK TO BENEFIT NEARLY 100 LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS.

SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY FOUNDATION EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR REBECCA KROHN SAYS LAST YEAR $104-THOUSAND WAS RAISED.

THEY HOPE TO EXCEED THAT NUMBER TO BENEFIT 96 VARIOUS ORGANIZATIONS.

OC….GIVE TO :07

DONATIONS WILL BEGIN TO BE PROCESSED STARTING AT MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT AT SIOUXLANDBIGGIVE.ORG.

YOU CAN ALSO MAKE A DONATION AT ONE OF THE FOUR PARTICIPATING HY-VEE LOCATIONS.

OC….GORDON DRIVE :15

TO SEE A COMPLETE LIST OF ORGANIZATIONS TO DONATE TO, LOG ONTO SIOUXLANDBIGGIVE.ORG