WINNEFELD & THORP REFLECT ON U.S.S. SIOUX CITY EFFORTS

AS THE U.S.S. SIOUX CITY CONTINUES ITS SEA TRIALS TO PREPARE FOR ITS FIRST MISSION, TWO PEOPLE WHO WERE INSTRUMENTAL IN THE SHIP’S COMMISSIONING WILL CONTINUE TO FOLLOW THE LITTORAL COMBAT SHIP’S PROGRESS.

MARY WINNEFELD, THE SHIP’S SPONSOR SINCE ITS INCEPTION, SAYS SHE WILL STAY INVOLVED WITH THE SHIP THROUGHOUT ITS ENTIRE LIFE;

WINNEFELD SAYS THAT ENDS UP LIKELY BEING A 30 YEAR OR LONGER COMMITMENT FOR HER WITH THE U.S.S. SIOUX CITY.

RETIRED REAR ADMIRAL FRANK THORP CHAIRED THE COMMISSIONING COMMITTEE FOR THE SHIP.

HE HAS OTHER DUTIES TO CONTINUE ON WITH BUT SAYS THE SHIP AND THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY WILL ALWAYS BE IMPORTANT TO HIM:

WINNEFELD AND THORP BOTH SPENT COUNTLESS HOURS WORKING WITH SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY MEMBERS FROM THE SHIP’S CONSTRUCTION IN WISCONSIN TO ITS COMMISSIONING IN ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND.