MANY HISTORIC BUILDINGS LINE 4TH STREET IN SIOUX CITY AND MANY OF THOSE STRUCTURES HAVE AN INTERESTING STORY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM.

TOM MUNSON OF SIOUX CITY’S PUBLIC MUSEUM SAYS A WALKING TOUR OF 4TH STREET WILL TAKE PLACE TUESDAY:

THE WALKING TOUR DOWN HISTORIC 4TH STARTS AT 5:30PM TUESDAY AT THE CORNER OF 4TH AND VIRGINIA STREETS.