SOUTH SIOUX CITY TO DEDICATE CARDINAL PARK

The South Sioux City Community School District will hold a ribbon cutting and celebration for the newly renovated playground in Cardinal Park at 5:00 pm Tuesday.

Children and families are invited to come to Cardinal Park to play on the new playground and see the new equipment.

There will be free grilled hot dogs in the picnic shelter next to the park for those who attend.

There is also a Varsity Softball game next door at 5:30pm.

Cardinal Park is located at 407 Cardinal Drive in South Sioux City – next to the softball field.