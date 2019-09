SIOUX CITY MAN ARRESTED AFTER EARLY MORNING PURSUIT

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN JAIL FACING SEVERAL CHARGES FOLLOWING A PURSUIT THROUGH IOWA AND NEBRASKA EARLY MONDAY.

AUTHORITIES SAY A WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTY ATTEMPTED A TRAFFIC STOP AROUND 5:30AM AT HIGHWAY 75 AND SINGING HILLS BOULEVARD.

THE DRIVER SPED OFF TO THE HIGHWAY 20 BYPASS, CROSSED INTO NEBRASKA AND HEADED DOWN DAKOTA AVENUE.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPLOYED STOP STICKS AT 6TH AND DAKOTA AVENUE, WHICH THE VEHICLE RAN OVER, BUT CONTINUED OVER THE VETS BRIDGE BACK INTO SIOUX CITY.

THAT’S WHERE THE DRIVER, 34-YEAR-OLD SCHYLAR HAMAR WAS ARRESTED.

HAMAR IS CHARGED WITH FELONY ELUDING, OWI, RECKLESS DRIVING, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF AND EXPIRED REGISTRATION.

HE IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $16,900 BOND.