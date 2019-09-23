COLORADO MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO ASSAULTING CONGRESSMAN KING

A Colorado man pled guilty Monday in United States District Court in Sioux City to assaulting Congressman Steve King.

In a plea agreement, 27-year-old Blake Gibbins of Lafayette, Colorado, pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting a member of congress.

Gibbins admitted that on March 22nd at the Mineral City Mill & Grill in Fort Dodge that he approached a table where Congressman King and others were seated and assaulted King by intentionally throwing a cup of water on him.

Sentencing before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Kelly Mahoney will be set after a pre-sentence report is prepared.

Gibbons faces a maximum sentence of one year imprisonment, a $100,000 fine, and up to 5 years’ probation.