BRAD MELTZER – I AM WALT DISNEY & I AM MARIE CURIE

Author: Brad Meltzer

Books: I AM WALT DISNEY & I AM MARIE CURIE (Ordinary People Change the World Series)

Publishing: Dial Books (September 10, 2019)

Synopses (from the Publisher):

The 18th picture book in the New York Times bestselling series of biographies about heroes tells the story of Walt Disney, who made dreams come true.

This friendly, fun biography series focuses on the traits that made our heroes great–the traits that kids can aspire to in order to live heroically themselves. Each book tells the story of one of America’s icons in a lively, conversational way that works well for the youngest nonfiction readers and that always includes the hero’s childhood influences. At the back are an excellent timeline and photos. This volume features Walt Disney, who makes dreams come true for himself and countless kids around the world.

The first woman to win a Nobel Prize, physicist and chemist Marie Curie is the 19th hero in the New York Times bestselling picture book biography series about heroes.

This friendly, fun biography series focuses on the traits that made our heroes great–the traits that kids can aspire to in order to live heroically themselves. Each book tells the story of one of America's icons in a lively, conversational way that works well for the youngest nonfiction readers and that always includes the hero's childhood influences. At the back are an excellent timeline and photos.