I-29 FLOODING CONTINUES NEAR I-680 BYPASS & POINTS SOUTH

Area flooding has caused the Iowa Department of Transportation to close Interstate 680 from the Missouri River to the I-29 interchange near Crescent as of 10 p.m. Friday.

Interstate 29 in the Honey Creek area was closed early Friday morning and remains closed.

The DOT says relying on phone or in-vehicle navigation systems may not be reliable because closure changes happen rapidly.

The best source of information on state and U.S. highways and interstate roadway closures is www.511ia.org.

Photos from IDOT traffic cameras