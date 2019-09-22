BOOKER MAY SOON END PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker says he’s being “brutally honest” with supporters and the public and will end his presidential campaign if he’s unable to raise at least one-point-seven million dollars in the next 10 days.

A Booker campaign memo obtained by N-B-C News and then released by the campaign outlined what the senator told Radio Iowa set a “realistic” fundraising goal.

Booker entered the 2020 race in February and has nearly 50 paid campaign staff working in Iowa.

Saturday marked his 10th trip to the state.

Booker was among the 17 candidates who addressed a crowd of thousands in Des Moines Saturday attending the Polk County Democrats Steak Fry.