THREE ARRESTED ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION CHARGES

THREE SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS HAVE BEEN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES FOR ALLEGEDLY RUNNING A MARIJUANA DISTRIBUTION OPERATION.

37-YEAR-OLD DANIEL JOHNSON, 38-YEAR-OLD KORY KROTZ AND 44-YEAR-OLD TAMMI TONJUM ARE EACH CHARGED WITH CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE MARIJUANA AND DRUG TAX STAMP VIOLATION.

KORY KROTZ

TAMMI TONJUM

POLICE SEIZED 63 POUNDS OF MARIJUANA, THREE GUNS AND $17,000 IN CASH AT THREE HOMES ON THURSDAY.

JOHNSON IS BEING HELD ON $10,000 BOND IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.