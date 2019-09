SOUTH SIOUX STUDENTS BUILD A HOME & LEARN FUTURE TRADE SKILLS

STUDENTS FROM SOUTH SIOUX CITY HIGH SCHOOL ARE LEARNING HANDS ON SKILLS FOR A POSSIBLE CAREER IN AN OUTDOORS CLASSROOM THIS SCHOOL YEAR.

SENIOR OMAR PONCE IS ONE OF OVER 30 STUDENTS BUILDING A HOUSE AT 601 D STREET:

JOE KRAIJEK IS THE INSTRUCTOR FOR THE CLASS:

SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT TODD STROM SAYS THE PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION OF MANY PEOPLE AND AGENCIES:

THE SCHOOL DISTRICT HOPES TO FINISH THE HOME BY THE END OF THE SCHOOL YEAR.

PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE OF THE HOME WILL GO TOWARDS CONSTRUCTING ANOTHER HOME NEXT SCHOOL YEAR.