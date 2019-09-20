LIGHTNING STRIKE BLAMED FOR LE MARS HOUSE FIRE

Lightning is blamed for a house fire Thursday morning in Le Mars.

Fire Chief Dave Schipper says a lighning strike created a hole in the roof at 2490 5th Avenue Southeast and set the back of the home on fire.

Schipper says the lightning strike also damaged the home’s electrical system as some outlets were burned.

There were no injuries reported and the home owners were able to escape the burning structure.

Schipper says although there was severe damage reported to the home, the residents will be able to renovate the home and continue to live in the home.

