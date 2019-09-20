HARD ROCK SPORTS BETTING BEGINS IN SIOUX CITY

Sports betting is underway at Sioux City’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

The sportsbook opened and began taking bets at 3pm.

The Hard Rock Sioux City Sportsbook will feature four betting windows for guests who wish to place money on popular sporting events throughout the year.

While only over the counter wagering will begin today, guests can begin making plans for mobile and online sports betting, which will be available later this year by registering for an online account.

More than 400 square feet in the East corner of the casino have been remodeled for the sportsbook and will be located next to the East entrance and a new entrance directly from the brand-new parking garage that will open later this fall.